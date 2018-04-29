Two people who were riding a motorcycle were injured late Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
At 4:20 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about a vehicle accident in the area of U. S. Route 61 and Coon Hunters Road, a stretch of U. S. Route 61 between Blue Grass and Davenport in western Scott County.
The speed limit is 65 mph on the four-lane cement highway.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene. The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle, with two occupants, was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 61.
A 42-year-old Davenport man, who was driving a gray 2015 Harley- Davidson motorcycle, apparently lost control of the vehicle, which came to rest in the south ditch. The driver and a 41-year-old woman passenger, also from Davenport, were airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, the driver with serious injuries and the passenger with possibly life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County team.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Blue Grass Police Department, Blue Grass Fire Department, Medic, MedForce, Scott County Conservation, Scott County VIPS and Scott County Reserves responded to the accident.
No other details were available late Sunday.