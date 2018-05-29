A Davenport man and an East Moline woman were taken to a hospital for treatment after they were involved in a crash with a semitrailer early Monday in Missouri, according to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The accident happened about 12:30 a.m. when Alishia M. Brayden, 21, of East Moline and Ray T. Williams, 31, of Davenport, were in a Mitsubishi Eclipse that Williams was driving about nine miles south of Pattonsburg.
Arash Ordobadian, 39, of Coralville, Iowa, was driving a Volvo semi trailer northbound on Interstate 35 when Williams began to overtake the truck, crossed the center of the roadway and hit the truck. The car traveled off the west side of the roadway and came to rest facing north. The truck came to a controlled stop on the east side of the roadway, also facing north.
According to the report, Williams was uninsured. Both he and Brayden were transported by Daviess County Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Williams suffered minor injuries and Brayden was moderately injured.