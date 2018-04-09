Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities will hold its 29th annual coffee house fundraiser Friday and Saturday. 

Quad-City musicians, brews, homemade food and a silent auction will be featured. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Here's the lineup:

Friday, April 13

  • 7 p.m. - Gene and Nancy Morgan
  • 7:30 p.m. -  Greenmore
  • 8:10 p.m. - Rose N Thorns
  • 8:35 p.m. Steve Burke and Larry Miller
  • 9 p.m. -  Todtz Magoatz
  • 9:50 p.m. - Mountain Swallower

Saturday, April 14

  • 7 p.m. -  Dave Krupke & Rex Schroeder
  • 7:30 p.m. - Todtz Magoatz & Friends
  • 8:10 p.m. - Ryan Espe
  • 8:35 p.m. - Mikka Rose
  • 9 p.m. - Larry Miller
  • 9:50 p.m. - Three Men & A Molly

For more information, please contact the Rev. Jay Wolin, 563-359-0816 or minister@uucqc.org

