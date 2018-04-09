The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities will hold its 29th annual coffee house fundraiser Friday and Saturday.
Quad-City musicians, brews, homemade food and a silent auction will be featured. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Here's the lineup:
Friday, April 13
- 7 p.m. - Gene and Nancy Morgan
- 7:30 p.m. - Greenmore
- 8:10 p.m. - Rose N Thorns
- 8:35 p.m. Steve Burke and Larry Miller
- 9 p.m. - Todtz Magoatz
- 9:50 p.m. - Mountain Swallower
Saturday, April 14
- 7 p.m. - Dave Krupke & Rex Schroeder
- 7:30 p.m. - Todtz Magoatz & Friends
- 8:10 p.m. - Ryan Espe
- 8:35 p.m. - Mikka Rose
- 9 p.m. - Larry Miller
- 9:50 p.m. - Three Men & A Molly
For more information, please contact the Rev. Jay Wolin, 563-359-0816 or minister@uucqc.org