The Vera French Foundation will hold “Through My Eyes,” an event that focuses on those living with mental illness, on Friday, May 18, at the Hotel Blackhawk.
For three years, the Vera French Foundation has hosted the event that includes continuing education sessions for area clinicians and community members.
The theme for the dinner and program that starts at 6 p.m. is “Sports and Mental Health.” Pete Bush, director of Bush Construction, will speak on the mental health of athletes from the perspective of both a coach and an athlete.
In addition to the evening program, continuing education will be offered throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. Sessions will include Derek Ball, Ph.D., who will talk about “Family Systems Work in Clinical Care” and “Personality Plus.” Sessions will continue in the afternoon with Dr. Donald Black, who will speak about obsessive-compulsive and hoarding disorders.
A networking hour will begin at 5 p.m.
Genesis Behavioral Health will sponsor the entire event.
To buy tickets, visit verafrenchmhc.org/TME