The new Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center dedication and opening will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 2720 W. Locust St., Suite 9B, Davenport, across from the Mississippi Valley Fair entrance.
The American Legion will perform ceremonies along with the Disabled Combat Vets of the Quad-Cities and other veterans organizations.
The ribbon will be cut by veterans from each war and conflict, starting with World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
The American Legion will distribute Vietnam War pins and certificates to Vietnam veterans. Activities will include:
• Food basket giveaway to veterans
• Free haircuts
• Free chair massages
• A catered lunch sponsored by the Davenport Elks Lodge
• Backpack full of toiletries for veterans
• Gifts made by local youth groups
For more information, contact Lola at 563-529-5496 or email lola@qcvetsoutreach.com