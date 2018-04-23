Quad City Chapter No. 50 of the National Association of Women in Construction will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, to tour the Iowa side of the Interstate 74 bridge construction.
A tour on the Illinois side is planned for June.
Chris Snyder, project manager with Civil Constructors, will conduct the tour. Safety hats, vests and closed-toe shoes are required. Guests are welcome.
Participants will meet and park at Civil’s maintenance building west of the bridge on 12th Street, take an immediate left after crossing the railroad tracks and follow the road. The building is on the right.
A social gathering will be afterward at the Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, with a buffet at 5:30 p.m. and business meeting at 6 p.m. Cost is $20, with checks payable to NAWIC Chapter 50. Register by Friday, April 27, with Julia Meyer at 309-755-5535 or jmeyer@civilinc.com.
