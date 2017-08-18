Alleged Yahoo hacker in Canada agrees to extradition to US

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017, file courtroom sketch, Karim Baratov, right, addresses the court as his lawyer Amedeo Dicarlo, bottom left, Crown Heather Graham, second from left, lawyer Deepak Paradkar, top left, and Justice Alan Whitten look on during Baratov's bail hearing in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Baratov, accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails, agreed Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, to forgo his extradition hearing and go face the charges in the United States. (Alexandra Newbould/Courtesy of The Canadian Press via AP, File)