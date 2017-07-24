FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, TK Holdings Inc. headquarters is shown in Auburn Hills, Mich. Australia’s consumer watchdog says it is urgently seeking information from the government regulator and car manufacturers after a magazine reported that recalled Takata air bags were being replaced by faulty air bags. Australian consumer magazine Choice said on Monday, July 24, 2017, it had discovered car makers were refitting faulty Takata air bags in recalled vehicles as a temporary solution after questioning 14 car manufacturers in Australia.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)