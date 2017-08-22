Brazil prosecutors charge ex- Petrobras CEO in graft probe

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, Aldemir Bendine, CEO of Petrobras, speaks with foreign journalists in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the midst of a continuing federal investigation into a kickback scheme at Brazil's state-run oil company. Prosecutor Athayde Ribeiro Costa told reporters on Tuesday, August 2017, that they have filed corruption and money laundering charges against a former CEO of state oil company Petrobras for allegedly receiving bribes from a construction company involved in a sprawling corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)