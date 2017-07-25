FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016 file photo, federal police put items seized from the Federal Senate Legislative Police headquarters into a vehicle as part of an investigation into the Car Wash operation in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil’s Attorney-General’s office decided on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 to triple its 2018 budget dedicated to the corruption probe engulfing political and business leaders across Latin America. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)