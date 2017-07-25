FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016 file photo, federal police put items seized from the Federal Senate Legislative Police headquarters into a vehicle as part of an investigation into the Car Wash operation in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil’s Attorney-General’s office decided on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 to triple its 2018 budget dedicated to the corruption probe engulfing political and business leaders across Latin America. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

 Eraldo Peres

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian Attorney-General's office has tripled its 2018 budget for a probe of a sprawling corruption scandal that has engulfed political and business leaders across Latin America.

Federal prosecutors decided Tuesday to boost spending on the so-called Car Wash investigation from $165 million initially allotted in January to more than $500 million.

The probe could get an additional $165 million later this year, though that is not certain.

High-profile targets of the investigation include former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former lower house Speaker Eduardo Cunha and business mogul Marcelo Odebrecht.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags