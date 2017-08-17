European Central Bank still concerned about low inflation

FILE - In this Sept. 7,2016 file photo the headquarters of the European Central Bank is seen through flowers in Frankfurt, Germany. Germany's top court has declined to hear a series of challenges to the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus program, referring them instead to the European Court of Justice. The dpa news agency reports Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017 that those against the program claimed it constituted illegal budget financing and that Germany's central bank should not be participating. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)