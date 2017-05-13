BARI, Italy (AP) — Finance ministers from seven countries with democratic governments and advanced economies are wrapping up work Saturday on efforts to make growth more inclusive and to fight tax evasion and illicit money flows.
Officials from the Group of Seven countries are also taking the opportunity to hear more about the Trump administration's economic proposals from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Italy, the host country this year, wants the meeting to produce separate statements about fairer growth and fighting tax evasion.
The gathering in a 13th-Century seaside fortress in the southern Italian town of Bari is paving the way for a meeting of national leaders in Taormina, Sicily May 26-27. The G-7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United States and U.K., with representatives of the European Union also attending.