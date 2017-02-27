LONDON (AP) — Former Prime Minister John Major has lambasted Britain's preparations for leaving the European Union, saying the government must offer more charm and less "cheap rhetoric" if it wants to get a good deal.
Major, who led the U.K.'s Conservative government between 1990 and 1997, accused pro-Brexit politicians of giving Britons unrealistic expectations of life outside the EU.
Prime Minister Theresa May — like Major, a Conservative — plans to invoke Article 50 of the EU's key treaty, triggering two years of exit talks, by the end of March.
Major said Monday the government's goal of settling divorce terms and forging a new relationship with the bloc within two years is "very, very optimistic."