France's Macron heads east to tame flow of cheaper workers

FILE - In this Thursday, July 27, 2017 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during a citizenship ceremony in Orleans, central France. French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for tighter European rules to protect workers in France and other prosperous countries in Western Europe from cheaper labor primarily stemming from the continent’s east. Macron is set to raise concerns over so-called “posted workers” and “social dumping” with leaders across Central Europe as he makes his first visit to the region this week. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, file)