FILE - In this Friday, April 28, 2017, file photo, a man walks past Honda cars on display at Honda Motor Co. headquarters in Tokyo. Improved sales and cost cuts helped Japanese automaker Honda shrug off lingering troubles from the Takata air bag recalls to log a nearly 19 percent improvement in its fiscal first quarter profit. Tokyo-based Honda, which makes the Fit subcompact, Accord sedan and Asimo robot, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, reported a 207.3 billion yen ($1.9 billion) profit for April-June, up from 174.6 billion yen the same period last year. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)