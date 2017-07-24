FILE - In this Wednesday, July 19, 2017 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London. May called a snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in EU negotiations. Instead, voters stripped May's Conservatives of their parliamentary majority, severely denting her authority - and her ability to hold together a party split between its pro-and anti-EU wings. Since then, there has been a disunited British government, and an increasingly impatient EU. Officials of the bloc have slammed British proposals so far as vague and inadequate. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)