JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Mossad is launching an investment fund for start-ups developing "groundbreaking" technologies that could be used by the spy agency.

The fund, named Libertad, will invest in companies innovating "cutting-edge technology," such as robotics, energy harvesting, encryption, personality profiling and text analysis. A promotional video published by the Mossad shows an agent employing a face-recognition contact lens to identify her targets.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Libertad's website says that it offers up to $568,000 "in equity-free capital for R&D of relevant, viable and groundbreaking projects."

Israel's Prime Minister's Office says in a statement announcing the fund's creation that in exchange for funding start-ups, "the Mossad will receive a license to use the technology developed, without imposing any restrictions on the IP developed, and without paying royalties."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags