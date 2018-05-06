When Quad-City Times Executive Editor Jan Touney came to the Times in 2003 as managing editor, her office was next door to Bill's.
The two were separated by several large windows. "On my first day, Bill asked if perhaps I would prefer blinds in the windows to have some privacy," said Touney, now retired. "I said I didn’t need them, and found myself several times a day looking over into Bill’s office, amazed that he was always 'working the phones,' as we say in the business."
There sat Bill, "phone receiver on his shoulder, hunched over his desk and scribbling notes," Touney said. "Bill reveled in chasing down any scrap of information that could turn into a column."
They began to call each other “Neighbor Bill” and “Neighbor Jan.”
"And the names stuck even after I moved across the newsroom into the editor’s office," she said. "But I missed having that constant reminder of Bill’s uncanny ability to chase a story just a glance away."
--Linda Cook