Niners may cut Foster: San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Monday the team will be patient through linebacker Reuben Foster's legal issues in a domestic violence case but stressed he won't remain on the 49ers if the team determines he hit a woman.
Lynch spoke publicly for the first time since Foster was charged with felony domestic violence on April 12 after being accused by authorities of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum.
The 49ers announced a few days later that Foster would not take part in the offseason program while he deals with the legal matter.
"The gravity of these charges has not been lost on us," Lynch said. "We take it extremely seriously.’’
Raiders sign Worley: The Oakland Raiders have signed cornerback Daryl Worley just over a week after his release by Philadelphia following an arrest.
Worley was let go by the Eagles on April 15 after being arrested near the Eagles' practice facility. Police used a Taser on him after he became combative and NFL Network also reported that a gun was found in Worley's vehicle.
Philadelphia had acquired Worley earlier in the offseason from Carolina in a trade for receiver Torrey Smith. Worley was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2016 and had 150 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 31 games.
Cunningham dies: Bennie Cunningham, a versatile tight end who starred at Clemson and won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died of cancer. He was 63.
Cunningham played 10 seasons and caught more than 200 passes with the Steelers. He was named to their all-time team in 2007 in conjunction with the franchise's 75th anniversary.
