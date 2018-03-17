NEW YORK — The New York Jets shook up the NFL draft on Saturday by soaring three spots to No. 3 overall in a stunning swap with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jets acquired the third pick in a strong sign that they intend to get one of the top quarterbacks available. They sent the Colts their first-rounder — No. 6 overall — along with two second-rounders this year and a second-rounder next year to complete the massive deal.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the teams had been discussing a potential trade since early in the week.
"They had an interest to move up to (No.) 3 and kind of went back and forth for the last four or five days," Ballard said in a video posted on the Colts' website. "Talked to a couple other teams, but we still wanted to stay in position in that top 10 where we could still get a premium player. We feel like at (No.) 6, we'll still be able to get a premium player."
After losing out to Minnesota in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes at the start of free agency, New York re-signed veteran Josh McCown and agreed to terms with Teddy Bridgewater, both on one-year deals. But it was believed the Jets would still focus on finding a quarterback of the future with their first-round pick in next month's draft.
By moving up to No. 3, New York assures itself of getting one of the top-rated quarterbacks available. USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield are all considered potential top-five selections.
Woodhead retires: Danny Woodhead went from undersized and undrafted to big-time playmaker in 10 NFL seasons.
The versatile running back announced his retirement from playing in a humble and heartfelt post on Instagram early Saturday.
"10 years!" Woodhead wrote. "Wow, God had crazy plans for a small little kid from North Platte, NE! It's been a wild ride and feel so blessed He allowed me to do what I loved for so long. But now it's time to say goodbye to the game I love."
The 5-foot-8, 204-pound Woodhead had 2,238 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, along with 300 catches for 2,698 yards and 17 scores while playing for the New York Jets, New England, San Diego and Baltimore.
Lions get Blount: The Detroit Lions added depth in the backfield, signing LeGarrette Blount and re-signing Zach Zenner.
Blount, an unrestricted free agent, ran for a team-high 766 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season last year in Philadelphia and scored three touchdowns during the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning run. He previously played for the New England Patriots, who used to employ Detroit general manager Bob Quin and coach Matt Patricia.
Cardinals sign Pugh: The Arizona Cardinals have signed free agent offensive lineman Justin Pugh to a five-year contract. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Pugh — who plays guard or tackle — spent the past five seasons with the New York Giants, where he started 63 games. Pugh was a first-round draft pick — 19th overall — out of Syracuse in 2013.
