Liz Knox didn't get a chance to rest.
A day after making 24 saves to backstop her team to a road win and then flying home from Boston, the goaltender for the Markham Thunder worked her day job as a carpenter from 6 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon, took a 10-minute nap, went for a four-mile run and squeezed in a workout before dinner.
"If we were making a living wage, it's not a big deal because I can sleep in today and go to the gym when I'm ready and have the facilities there to train," Knox said. "If it's your full-time job, then that's your full-time job and you can pay for your rent and everything else on top of that."
For now, playing women's hockey professionally in North America isn't lucrative enough to be a full-time job, save for the U.S. and Canadian Olympians who earn money from their national federations. In the aftermath of the U.S. winning gold at the Winter Games, several players have used their platform on a whirlwind victory tour to make the case for one professional league where there are currently two competitors: the Canadian Women's Hockey League and National Women's Hockey League.
"I don't play in the CWHL or the NWHL so I have no personal preference," U.S. shootout hero Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said. "For women's hockey to continue its traction is to have one league, whether that's a merger or an entirely new league that supports both the U.S. and Canada in one league, I think is going to be really important in the next season to somehow make that happen."
Current and former players have taken to social media to promote the concept of #OneLeague that could pay long-term dividends for the sport. It's a complicated issue muddled in the uncertainty between the CWHL, NHWL and NHL with, so far, no obvious path forward.
The compelling journey of the U.S. team from its fight for a better contract from USA Hockey to its thrilling victory against Canada at the Olympics brought positive attention to women's hockey that is now in danger of being cut short.
"After the Olympics, all the conversation was: 'Why can't I watch this on a day-to-day basis? Why can't I watch this every weekend?' Well, you can't because the talent is split right now between two leagues," said Knox, one of the co-chairs of the CWHL Players Association. "Merging is probably never going to work. There's just too many differences between the two leagues and that's been evident from the very beginning."
The CWHL , now in its 11th season, has seven teams split between the U.S., Canada and China. The NWHL began in 2015 and has four U.S.-based teams.
What also divides the two are salary and bonus structures.
The NWHL has paid its players a salary from its inception: Between $10,000 and $26,000 in its first season to between $5,000 and $7,000 now. The CWHL previously focused on paying staff and player travel costs before committing to paying players starting this past year — anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000, with a team salary cap of $100,000.
"Our framework has allowed for us to maintain sustainability and measured growth, and that trend will continue," said Brenda Andress, commissioner of the nonprofit CWHL, which has partnered with NHL teams in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. Partnerships can include financial assistance, marketing and promotions, ice time and office space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.