Alexander: Are Grassley's FISA gripes legit?
Sen. Chuck Grassley might be right for all the wrong reasons.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman seemingly detests FISA, the secret court that approves federal wiretap warrants. But that's true only if it targets his party's standard bearer, President Donald Trump.
It's impossible to ignore that Grassley protests solely when FISA threatens Trump's White House. The countless other Americans who've been wiretapped over the years ← and others spied on without a warrant because they communicated with foreigners ← don't merit Grassley's alarm. In fact, Grassley this past year voted to reauthorize the highly cloaked legal process for spying born in the fires of the 9-11 attacks.
On Thursday, Grassley, R-Iowa, joined three other senior Senate Republicans calling for the appointment of a second special counsel that would investigate the FBI's FISA application, which resulted in a FISA warrant aimed at Russophile/Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Unsurprisingly, the FBI's use of the "Steele Dossier" — a sometimes salacious collection of claims about Trump and those in his orbit — to obtain the FISA warrant comprised the core of the senators' calls for a new special counsel. Earlier this year, Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham demanded the Justice Department open a criminal probe of Christopher Steele, the British spy who compiled the infamous dossier that's become a right-wing dog whistle for "deep state" truthers.
Last week's letter demanding dueling special counsels was, ahem, ill timed to say the least. Embattled FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was sacked Friday, just two days before his retirement. Trump then mounted an error-ridden tirade on Twitter aimed at the Justice Department, which he clearly believes exists solely to protect him. And, for the first time, Trump and his attorneys directly targeted, by name, the man investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Trump's rant was so pointed and flatly wrong, that the GOP leader of the House Intelligence Committee's probe into Russian interference -- which was tainted by partisan rancor from its outset -- went out of his way to correct the record after Trump incorrectly claimed it cleared his campaign of colluding with Russian trolls.
It didn't.
Suddenly, Grassley's gripes appear like little more than water carrying for the White House, which will stop at nothing to delegitimize anyone who questions its legitimacy or authority. That fact was even more stark on Sunday, when Graham, R-South Carolina, toured the morning news circuit demanding Trump leave Mueller's investigation alone. Graham went so far as to say firing Mueller would be the beginning of the end for Trump's presidency. Grassley on the other hand was notably silent, even when the New York Times reached out to his office for comment. To be fair, Grassley has, in the past, said Mueller should be left to his work. Yet not a single piece of legislation has made it through Grassley's Judiciary Committee to protect Mueller from Trump.
FISA has been controversial from the moment of its inception. Same goes for a slew of other invasive steps taken in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks. A number of Congressional Republicans opposed the Patriot Act when it first hit the floor as Manhattan was still clearing the rubble. But in 2017, FISA's re-authorization passed the Senate with 65 votes, including Grassley's.
There have always been serious due process concerns about the U.S. response to 9-11. From the beginning, libertarian-leaning Republicans have decried many of the measures as invasive and constitutionally questionable.
In a vacuum, Grassley's vote to reauthorize FISA wasn't completely egregious. Tensions between personal privacy and national security pre-date even Grassley's long tenure. Yet his continued protests about a single FISA warrant, one that's been wrongly portrayed throughout conservative media, smacks of misplaced loyalty.
It's very possible that Grassley might concurrently have a point about FISA, while also actively partaking in the White House's effort to smear any law enforcement that doesn't treat the president like a king to whom the rules don't apply.
Jon Alexander is editorial page editor at the Quad-City Times. He can be reached at jalexander@qctimes.com