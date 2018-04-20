BRAC.
It's perhaps the most feared word in the Quad-Cities. But the dreaded military acronym for "Base Realignment and Closure" is a little less ominous following this week's news of renewed investment in Rock Island Arsenal's manufacturing arm.
Any right-minded taxpayer should be troubled by the coming trillion-dollar federal deficits recently reported by Congressional Budget Office. And the unsurprising uptick in military spending with total GOP control of Washington only exacerbates a bloated defense budget that's never right-sized since the Berlin Wall crumbled.
The U.S. is very much a country in need of an enemy to justify what's now $700 billion in defense spending, levels that far outstrip any other nation.
But within those socio-political concerns lies a festering parochialism that must recalibrate even most breathless critics of what Eisenhower dubbed the "military industrial complex." At least, that's true if the Quad-Cities' continued economic health is of any legitimate concern.
For years, private contractors have lusted after the type of engineering and logistical work done at the arsenal. For years, millions were poured into lobbying efforts aimed at sending some of the work to private contractors with names like Lockheed Martin or Northrup Grumman. For years, there's been scuttlebutt about consolidating the U.S. Army's technical and manufacturing divisions. And for years, members of Congress — particularly U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois — have battled to BRAC-proof the Arsenal amid the push to find efficiencies or bolster economies elsewhere.
From 30,000 feet, the coming $30 million investment in the arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, announced this week, is, perhaps one of the most significant long-term economic developments in years. It is, in a very real sense, a message that the First Army is likely to go about its mission for some time.
Does the relatively small investment truly BRAC-proof Rock Island Arsenal? Maybe not. But there can be no doubt that the revelation allayed some of the deepest fears about outside threats to the Quad-Cities' largest employer. It was, in no insignificant terms, a statement of policy from top military brass.
The arsenal means more than 6,000 jobs, many high-paying and of the civilian variety. It generates an estimated $1 billion in annual economic impact, says the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
For generations, military manufacturing has sat at the core of the region's economy. For better or worse, the Quad-Cites is very much in the war-readiness business.
There's a legitimate debate to be had about whether defense should be the nation's largest jobs program. But, from rank-and-file troops to civilian contractors, it very much is. It's that fact that makes BRAC negotiations such a contentious issue, one that, most times, transcends simple party politics. A base closure in North Carolina could soil an entire regional economy. The Quad-Cities are no different.
The country has decided the military spending is a top priority. Voters have repeatedly said so. Few elected officials dare run a campaign that doesn't offer a full-throated endorsement of massive defense budgets. It's the kind of saber-rattling that sees the U.S. continually blunder from one bloody, costly conflict to next.
But it's the political reality of our time. And it's only right that Quad-Cities continues to get its share of the pie.