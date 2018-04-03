China's retaliatory tariffs announced Monday could have been worse for Iowa and Illinois ← much worse, in fact.
Pork made China's list of 128 products now under import duties ranging from 15 percent to 25 percent. A whopping 25 percent tariff was slapped on imported pork in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, Chinese officials said.
That's not great, of course. Iowa is far and away the nation's top pork producer, an industry that generated $4.2 billion in product in 2017, according to recent U.S. Census estimates. Second-place Illinois' output paled in comparison, totaling just $1.5 billion.
Plus, China hasn't been a great export opportunity for pork for some time. Chinese farmers produce exponentially more pork than their U.S. counterparts, says a report recently published by economists at Iowa State University. Iowa's pork that leaves the U.S. is, by and large, destined for Mexico and Canada, says federal data. At least that's true until Trump decides to go nuclear on the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is always possible.
But Monday wasn't as bad as it could have been for Iowa and Illinois because one key export didn't make China's list of 128 products targeted for duties: soybeans.
China vacuums up soybeans like no other. And Illinois and Iowa just so happen to rank first and second, respectively, for U.S. production.
That said, U.S. soybean exports to China dropped 25 percent in February relative to the same month in 2017. Experts blamed a massive bumper crop in Brazil for the tumble, Reuters reported. Even so, China remains the key destination for Illinois and Iowa soybeans. That one would have hurt much more than pork, if it had made the list.
The industries China targeted in its first salvo aimed at a suddenly protectionist U.S. government weren't devastated and intentionally so. Fruits, aluminum, steel pipes and wine all made the list. Chinese trade officials opted to apply pressure throughout Trump country instead of targeting one region's primary industry. So, as it stands, Ohio, Florida and Iowa ← all states that went for Trump in 2016 ← will feel it, at least a little. Same goes for Pennsylvania, essentially the primary beneficiary for Trump's tariffs that started this whole thing.
China's tactic of light nationwide pressure is that of a trading partner hoping to change Trump's mind. The move provides Trump some cover, too. Midwestern Republicans would've had no choice but howl had China's tariffs teed off on agriculture, for example.
Instead, the general displeasure is evenly spread throughout the South, Midwest and Rust Belt.
Monday's announcement in China was just a signal, complete with calls for the U.S. to back down from trade policy that's fueling the entire dust up. But one can't expect the Chinese dictatorial regime to play nice for too long. As recently as this past week, Chinese officials were openly discussing stiff tariffs on soybeans and other major exports. In all likelihood, the next round of duties would hurt much more if China decides to get serious.
China fired a warning shot across the White House bow. What's less clear is if anyone was manning the bridge to notice.