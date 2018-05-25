Dr. Andy McGuire said Thursday that a woman is in a better political spot to challenge Gov. Kim Reynolds in November, particularly after claims of sexual misconduct drove a front runner from the race.
State Sen. Nate Boulton ended his bid for the Democratic nomination earlier Thursday, a day after the Des Moines Register published accounts of three woman who claimed they were groped by him.
"Look at the issues of the past 24 hours, " McGuire told the Quad-City Times editorial board. "A woman is better positioned to challenge Kim Reynolds."
McGuire, former chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party, is one of two women seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
A gubernatorial race between two women would "neutralize" any advantage Reynolds might have over a man, especially amid regular scandals of sexual misconduct within state government, which makes women feel "devalued," McGuire said. Earlier this year, Reynolds sacked Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison after a whistleblower reported years of sexual harassment. A barroom tryst forced Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix from office. And, last year, Iowa taxpayers were on the hook for a $1.75 million settlement in a lawsuit stemming from a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former Republican caucus staffer.
Where a man would founder to gain credibility on the pressing issue of rampant sexual harassment, a woman would have credibility, McGuire said, adding she was a victim of sexual harassment throughout her time at a male-dominated medical school.
"Then we talk about the issues," McGuire said of a hypothetical General Election matchup with Reynolds. "I will win that debate."
Some of the men in the race have, in the past, rejected the notion they would be at a disadvantage when faced with a female Republican opponent.
The end of Boulton's bid has remade the race for the Democratic nomination, with the remaining five candidates looking to court his supporters in the waning days before the June 5 Democratic Primary. The most recent poll had Boulton trailing only Des Moines insurance executive Fred Hubbell.
But McGuire pointed out that, according to the most recent poll, a large percentage of Democrats have yet to make up their minds about a field that largely agrees on most issues.
"After all that's happened in the past 24 hours, anyone could change their mind," she said.
Cathy Glasson, a union boss, is the other woman in the race. Both women have consistently trailed in the polls and struggled to match the fundraising heft of either Hubbell or Boulton.
McGuire contended that, of the two women in the race, her medical expertise and willing to compromise puts her above Glasson. For her part, Glasson has positioned herself to the left of the field and a hardliner on issues concerning labor and the minimum wage. That would pose an issue, especially if Republicans held onto one of the legislative houses in 2019, McGure said.
"Some people would say, 'if I can't get the whole loaf, I'm not going there at all,'" McGuire said of Glasson.