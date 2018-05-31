OK, Dad, you were right all along.
My old man always avoided social media like the plague, particularly Facebook. He laughs at the screeds by those who find the intimate details of their most recent breakup fit for public consumption. He chides the non-stop updating among his friends and colleagues. He intentionally misidentifies it, calling it "Spacebook" or something of the sort, his way of saying it's not even worth his time.
The intentionally incorrect label was never a surprise. In high school, my friends were known by my old man's nicknames instead of those given by their parents. The likes of Stoner, Dealer and Check Mark — a jab at the Nike swoosh that was in vogue then — always seemed to enjoy the harassment, gladly paying the entrance fee with a shrug and a laugh. And then, with no apparent sense of irony, Dad would head to his lair in the basement and crank Pink Floyd.
My father is no stodgy Luddite. He's a Republican who handed me books about climate change years before it was a political issue. He's a voracious reader who surrounds himself with cutting-edge tech. Yet for more than a decade, the whole social media scene has annoyed him. He considers it a privacy-invading waste of time, where anyone and everyone can spew all the bull they please.
This past week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took his worldwide apology tour to Brussels, where European Union delegates accused his platform of eroding society and sowing strife. They went so far as to allege Facebook violates E.U. anti-trust laws, a charge a few members of Congress lobbed at Zuckerberg earlier this year.
Per usual, Zuckerberg said little of consequence about his platform that influences about 30 percent of the human race. He's really sorry about that whole Russian troll thing. He feels terrible that Facebook has fueled right-wing uprisings throughout eastern Europe and posed a greater real-world threat to NATO than the Soviet Union ever did. And something will change, Zuckerberg promised, though, precisely what is anybody's guess.
Zuckerberg wants to act like his invention — perhaps the most influential information portal in history — is still a plucky little libertarian startup run out of a Harvard dorm room. It isn't. And, when counting his billions, he clearly knows it.
Quitting Facebook isn't so easy, though, when it serves as one's de facto personal phone book. Who hasn't maintained friendships with acquaintances far afield simply because of Facebook's existence? Stoner and Dealer both have a few kids. Dealer runs his own business. I only know these things because of Facebook.
Zuckerberg's Frankenstein's monster isn't solely responsible for turmoil that's undermined the post-WWII order. It's but a gateway that's dosed a moment in time with steroids fit for a race horse. A twisted oversimplification of postmodernism suddenly means subjective opinions overrule fact and expertise. Measurable, objective reality is something to be ignored if it doesn't fit one's narrative.
A society cannot operate unless, at some level, there's a shared set of truths — even when those truths will doubtlessly be overthrown in a few decades by the next seminal idea. Facebook's role has been to spread the falsehoods far and wide, without context or fact-checking.
It would be dishonest to ignore historic precedent. High school teachers wax poetic about Gutenberg's printing press. Yet the centuries of civil war and social upheaval that followed aren't often as well explored. No one ever reads Rousseau, Nietzsche or Marx without Gutenberg's invention. King Louis probably keeps his head if priests had maintained a monopoly on writing.
Gutenberg democratized ideas and literacy, an act that fueled revolutions. Zuckerberg democratized public discourse, but in a laissez-faire fashion that's elevated falsehood to an equal footing with fact. And, like Gutenberg, it's social ramifications are real.
Throughout the scrutiny, Zuckerberg has maintained his absurd persona of a doe-eyed idealist, while hoovering up ad revenue that had supported traditional media outlets for more than a century. And it's that faux naivete that's most frustrating.
Yeah, Dad was right all along about Facebook. If only the rest of us had such foresight.