A persecution complex is at the core of American evangelicalism. And it's this reality that's buoying President Donald Trump and — in part — poisoning the public discourse.
White evangelicals represent Trump's political bulwark, one that's only solidified in recent months. A full 75 percent of them hold a favorable opinion of Trump's presidency, says a poll released this past week by Public Religion Research Institute, the highest level support so far. Just 40 percent of the overall U.S. population holds a favorable opinion of Trump's job performance, according to the statistical wizards at fivethirtyeight.com.
Evangelical leaders point to Trump's agenda for the unwavering support among their flock. And this rational for backing a thrice married serial philanderer from New York City makes some sense on its face. Trump's nominees for the federal bench are by and large the most conservative in a generation. He's consistent in his support for core policies that evangelicals hold most dear. Just this past week, the Trump administration cracked down on science-backed anti-teen pregnancy initiatives, opting instead to elevate the less realistic abstinence-only approach. And his many dog whistles are, all but universally, tailored to speak to his white evangelical base and almost no one else.
It's this last point where Trump's brand-building genius is on full display and the foundation for the uncomfortable marriage between evangelicals and Trump comes into full relief.
"FAKE NEWS," Trump yet again digi-screamed over the weekend on Twitter after the New York Times published a damaging news story about his long-time fixer Michael Cohen. Over and over, he rails about being unfairly targeted. And, over and over, this so-called "fake news" is shown to be fact. Trump's allies are indicted. His cabinet secretaries resign. His administration is in total disarray.
Trump's gaslighting only works because evangelicals have, for decades, convinced themselves that they, too, are victims of a social crusade. And, just like with Trump, this parlor trick to keep the flock in line is a total fabrication.
Evangelicals compose just 25 percent of the American population, says Pew Research Center. That's roughly equal to those considered nonreligious, including atheists and agnostics. And yet evangelicals hold massive political influence, especially for a group that represents just 1 in 4 of Americans. They benefit from astounding levels of false equivalency, where their policy ideas are treated as if being on equal-footing to those backed by science and expertise. An entire major political party is constructed to cater to their desires, no matter how irrational. Evangelical leaders have, for years, held outsized influence over Congress. Now, they have a direct line to the Oval Office. And, unsurprisingly, such access is getting results.
The nonreligious, in comparison, hold almost no political sway.
For decades, the "religious right" has squawked about alleged social repression. Court rulings removing the Ten Commandments from public spaces are a regular sore spot. Gay marriage — to many, a ruling required by the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause — is considered an affront to evangelical morality, which would rather pretend homosexuality doesn't exist in any natural sense, or treat it like a cognitive disease. History, too, is important here.
Evangelicalism is a Southern creation, one politically reconfigured after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in 1964. There's a reason evangelicals are overwhelmingly Republican, and that's due to President Richard Nixon's "Southern strategy," aimed at tapping evangelical rage over Johnson's betrayal. Race was, and is, a prime mover here. It's the result of a poorly reasoned zero-sum mentality that the elevation of any minority group's rights must come at a cost to those who benefited from the economic and political limits imposed on black and brown Americans.
And now, there's Trump — a man who concurrently talks up his own strength while incessantly whining about a slew of half-baked conspiracies working to undermine him.
Self-perceived victimhood is the primary thread that binds Trump and the religious right. And that deep-seated self-pity will overpower all of Trump's foibles among those who've spent years telling themselves that they're picked on.