Race is probably a determining factor in how punishment and special education referrals are doled out in Davenport Community School District, Superintendent Art Tate conceded this past week.
Tate's admission of racial bias among district staff against young black, male students came Tuesday during a district school board meeting stemming from a scathing state Education Department audit that found students of color are substantially more likely to end up in special education or on out-of-school suspension than their white counterparts.
And, after weeks of backlash from parents, Tate didn't hold his tongue when school board member Linda Hayes — one of two African-Americans on the board — asked the question that was on everyone's mind.
Is it possible that "some teachers might be afraid of young, aggressive black males," Hayes asked.
Tate's answer was a resounding "yes."
"There are some teachers that don't feel comfortable with middle school students," Tate said, as a slide detailing the significantly higher rates of suspensions among black students was perched on a projector screen. "There are some people who aren't comfortable with people of a different race."
African-Americans represent just 16 percent of total enrollment in Davenport Community School District. Yet, they constitute more than 40 percent of out-of-school suspensions, according to state data. This phenomenon — chalked up in part to implicit racial bias, per Tate's comments — is just a single data point among a national crisis in American education that fundamentally treats black students differently, Tate argued.
School board member Clyde Mayfield, the other African-American on the board, who was elected in 2016 on a platform centered on historic mistreatment of black neighborhoods, had no time for national trends, though. Framing the issue within a national context is meant to "soften the blow," Mayfield said during a nearly 10-minute lecture on Davenport's long history of closing schools in black neighborhoods and singling out black students.
"If the fire's in your house, then maybe you should feel the pain a little more," Mayfield said, adding that racial disparity was an issue when he moved to town 40 years ago.
Mayfield said the statistically significant differences in special ed assignments and out-of-school-suspensions are a key factor in the so-called school-to-prison pipeline that has long afflicted black communities.
This debate isn't happening in a vacuum. Over the past year, Davenport's City Council, too, has turned its attention — at least rhetorically — from upper-middle class sprawl to the city's blighted core.
The school board's white members, too, were clearly disturbed by the strong evidence suggesting race, in a lot of cases, determines how students are taught and punished.
"We've got to be consistent, no matter the ethnic background of a student," said school board member Julie DeSalvo.
Patti Pace-Tracy, director of the special education department, made a special point that the most severe punishments — particularly out-of-school suspensions — weren't doled out without substantial consideration.
"I will tell you, suspensions are not issued lightly," Pace-Tracy told board members.
Tuesday's debate, especially one about a contentious issue such as race, was noteworthy on several fronts. Davenport's school board prides itself for staying on message at the cost of transparency. Its members — elected officials — typically honor a policy barring them from talking to the media, instead referring all questions to board President Ralph Johanson.
For his part, Johanson looked to pour water on the state's assertion that Davenport's racial disparities are uniquely skewed. He called on district staff to compile internal data instead of solely relying on the state's numbers.
But Johanson's doubts couldn't nullify Tate's claim that race is, at least in part, at the root of how black students are treated. And Tate's words are what stuck with the school board and the public alike.
"It has to be more than a coincidence," Mayfield said.