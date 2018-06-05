King Donald — thankfully, he lacks the chops to pull it off.
Perhaps the most dangerous moments of the Trump presidency lay ahead. That's if you take any stock in a 20-page letter Trump's lawyers sent Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as reported this past weekend by the New York Times.
In it, Trump's legal team argues Trump was incapable of obstructing justice when he fired former FBI Director James Comey because, as the chief law enforcement officer, the president has final say over everything at the Justice Department. And, should Mueller conclude otherwise, Trump's broad powers mean he could pardon even himself.
In the simplest of terms, Trump's team — in a strained effort to avoid an interview with Mueller — has argued the American president is above the law. Should these efforts prove even remotely successful, the entire American experiment could be at risk.
Suddenly, a president isn't just another citizen constrained by constitutional principles and legal standards. He would be, in a practical sense, a monarch bending the nation's laws to his whims.
The unprecedented nature of this unexplored ground cannot be overstated. Even President Richard Nixon — the poster child for abuse of presidential power — didn't dare go there with any seriousness. Nixon, at the very least, understood legal precepts, he just didn't think he would get busted.
Based on Trump's tweets Monday morning, the president doesn't consider himself an elected leader of equal citizens. He is, according to his own words, above the law.
"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump wrote.
Basically no one outside Trump's legal team agrees with this.
Trump isn't an aberration. Congress made this over decades by abdicating power to the White House. Protracted wars throughout the 20th century resulted in a never-ending state of national emergency, which made for a seemingly rational justification to hand more power to the presidency. Increasing political polarization made a risk of even the most right-minded bipartisan deal-making. And the consistent assault on facts molded a voting bloc that sees even the search for truth as a grand conspiracy against it. And Trump's so-called "law and order" campaign was always nothing but a dog whistle that targeted minorities demanding equal treatment.
Thing is, Trump isn't personally capable of toppling the rule of law. He's too inconsistent. He's too intellectually lazy. His thinking is too myopic and shortsighted.
Trump's playing the self-preservation game and relying solely on a cult of personality for support. Nothing more. Nothing less.
But moves such as claiming near universal presidential immunity could create threatening conditions for the American republic in the long term. Seemingly daily, Trump weakens a political norm or erodes a legal maxim as Congress stands by and watches. Trump's clear admiration for dictators speaks volumes. So, too, does his willingness to attack other representative democracies.
And, now, he's essentially claiming powers befitting only a monarch.
The Roman Republic didn't crumble overnight. Its ruling class was corrupt. Its Senate had been paralyzed by infighting and self-interest. Its government had lost the confidence of the people. Its greatest orators, Cicero and Cassius, were too elitist and out-of-touch to speak to the masses. It was under these conditions that Julius Caesar — whose political talents matched his military ones — marched his legions from Germany to the gates of Rome.
Donald Trump is no Julius Caesar. He's a man out of his depths, struggling to keep his head above water. The system is — in a very real sense — pushing back as Congress dawdles.
Trump is, instead, an agent for the erosion of safeguards that, by design, should make impossible another Caesar. If they grow too weak, the American republic would be exposed to a leader with Trump's thirst for absolute power, but the political acumen to achieve it.