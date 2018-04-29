I still haven't internalized that Younkers is closing. I did not grow up with Dillard's or Von Maur, but I did grow up with Younkers. It was the place.
Now its management is wasting no time. I stopped by the NorthPark store Sunday because I saw the 30 percent off signs on Kimberly Road and was surprised to see that the shelves are already turning bare.
"I'm so sorry you're closing," I said to the clerk behind a cosmetics counter.
He replied with something like, "Well, you know, one door closes, another opens. That's how you have to look at it or you'll make yourself sick."
Smart guy.
I didn't find what I was looking for, but I may have left with something better.
KNEES UPDATE: You may remember that a year ago I had both my knees replaced. I wrote a bit about the experience, stressing that I don't think doctors sufficiently prepare patients for how much pain they might experience. I didn't feel prepared, anyway.
But, a year later, I can report that it the pain does go away, and it's wonderful not to have to think about my knees or to gaze at how far it is from where I'm standing to where I have to go and how much it's going to hurt.
I recently had my one-year checkup and as I sat on the examining table, the medical assistant asked me to rate my pain on a scale of one to 10.
And just then it sank in that I had no pain. There was no rating to make. No one or ten or anything. Just zero. Yahoo! I need to be more grateful.
EMERALD ASH BORER: Yes, I said I was going to drop this topic for a while, but I found out last week that this killer creature has been found in MY home county.
No only that, but it was discovered in a rural area "several miles west" of my home town. Our farm is seven miles west of that town.
I always thought that our family's farm place might be safe because it is fairly isolated and unless someone comes on the place with firewood hiding EAB under the bark, the beetles probably wouldn't fly there. But that's not the case.
I sent an inquiry to Mike Kintner, EAB coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and he replied that, "in all likelihood, EAB finds ‘isolated’ farmsteads with ash trees whether or not it was brought in directly by human means."
My sisters went out the other day to count the number of ash trees in the grove surrounding out house and came up with 30. Not good.
LICENSE PLATE SIGHTINGS:
4MUSIC (This reminded me of the British police show "Endeavour" in which the main character explains that he thought the world was entirely gray and dreary and then he heard opera for the first time and everything changed. Music can do that.)
STYXROX (Not opera, but to each his or her own.)
LOVPINK (The plate holder was hot pink.)
SVBYGRC (How sweet the sound.)
BEAUTIFUL WORK: A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the 41st Annual High School Art Invitational hosted by Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, recognizing the work of hundreds of area high school art students.
I asked for a couple of pictures to go with my story, but there wasn't room for them in the paper that day, so I'm running them now with my column.
It's just amazing, the talent of our young people.
If you'd like to see more, the exhibit will be on display through May 3 at the gallery, 1715 2nd Ave. Admission is free.