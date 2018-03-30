A tax reform bill moving through the Iowa Legislature would reduce taxes paid by Iowans by millions of dollars annually. Surprisingly, however, Iowa’s not-for-for-profit community blood centers are not included in the tax reform bill. If the bill is passed, the two not for-profit community blood centers based in Iowa would pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes on purchases of equipment and supplies that are essential for blood collection and testing.
As leaders of LifeServe Blood Center, based in Des Moines, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, based in Davenport, we urge the Iowa House of Representatives to include House File 132 in the tax reform bill, House Study Bill 671.
Our Blood Centers provide all of the blood and blood components used in 106 Iowa hospitals. In 2017, we provided hundreds of thousands lifesaving components, impacting tens of thousands of Iowans cared for at hospitals across the State. Blood products are transfused every single day to Iowans in treatment for cancer, those requiring surgery, trauma patients, for complications related to child birth, and for many other reasons. Our more than 700 Iowa-based employees perform an essential role within our State’s continuum of care.
Our Blood Centers are stewards of the selfless gift given generously by thousands of Iowa blood donors. Our donors provide a potentially lifesaving gift, but one that can only be used at the hospital after our staff recruits, collects, tests, processes, and delivers donations from our collection sites to the hospitals we serve. All of our work is governed by strict regulations for the safety of blood donors and for patients who receive blood transfusions.
Not only is the blood supply testing required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is critical for public health and public safety. Iowa is one of only three states that impose sales tax on not-for-profit blood centers. LifeServe and MVRBC spend millions of dollars every year to purchase equipment and supplies needed to collect blood and perform testing required by the FDA. Taxes on these purchases annually run into hundreds of thousands of dollars for our not-for-profit blood centers.
Our operating expenses are passed through to the hospitals we serve (many of which are themselves not-for-profit hospitals). Our centers are focused on reducing costs associated with providing lifesaving blood for hospital patients throughout Iowa. Because we desire to operate as efficiently as possible for the hospitals we serve, we urge the State Legislature to create an exemption for Iowa’s not-for-profit community blood centers by including HF 132 in HSB 671.