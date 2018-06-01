Iowa and agriculture are as synonymous as America and baseball. Agriculture accounts for one in every five jobs in Iowa and contributes about 33 percent of the total economic output. Yet a coalition of environmental groups has now called for a national moratorium on new large livestock farms opening, and Iowa is their prime focus.
Should Iowa ban new large farms? Let’s look at the facts.
The advocates of a national moratorium — who have been already campaigning for a state ban for months — claim that large livestock farms are a threat to clean air and clean water. They claim that farm runoff hurts the waterways, and emissions foul up the air.
Certainly, it’s a challenge to manage a large grouping of animals — much as it’s a challenge for city governments to manage a concentration of people in an urban area. No one becomes a farmer for the easy life.
So is the system broken and in need of a moratorium and drastic reform? Hardly.
A recent study from the University of Iowa found that the air in Iowa is, in fact, quite clean. Researchers reported, in fact, that air in rural areas is cleaner than air in urban areas. Fine airborne particles were below the National Ambient Air Quality Standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
How about all that manure? It’s an important source of nutrients and in many ways is actually better for Iowa’s soil than commercial fertilizer.
An Iowa State University study released last year examined how manure is used in Iowa. Is there an overflow, so to speak? No. “[M]ost locations maintain sufficient capacity to use manure nutrients effectively,” researchers reported.
Currently, there are strict standards in place for handling manure, especially on the type of farms that these so-called advocates are railing against.
Iowa’s system of regulated farming appears to be working. Farmers live and work in rural areas. The idea that they would pollute their own environment strains credulity.
But expect to hear about the moratorium for coming months as the election approaches. In that light, it’s important to understand the motivations of the groups advocating for it.
If a moratorium was enacted, the advocates behind it don’t want to stop there. Behind closed doors, the truth really comes out: They aim to undermine Iowa’s farm economy. Their push for policies harmful to agriculture and rural areas is based on flimsy research and would destroy the livelihoods of thousands of Iowans.
The main group calling for a national moratorium, the Colorado-based Food & Water Watch, advocates against genetically modified crops, such as corn. This corn is used widely across Iowa and allows for farmers to produce more food on less land. That ought to be applauded, not maligned.
More generally, the group advocates for organic agriculture, which eschews modern farming practices. However, this would have environmental costs. A University of Arkansas study found that “efficiencies of modern pork production enabled pig farmers to reduce water use by 41 percent, land use by 78 percent and the carbon footprint by 35 percent between 1959 and 2009.” Farmers are always trying to improve upon their growing methods, and a moratorium would simply stifle this innovation, which has had clear dividends.
Meanwhile, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, which has been pushing a statewide large-farm moratorium, has a history of creating nuisances, not eliminating them. ICCI, which is funded by millions of dollars from wealthy, out-of-state foundations, has a history of protesting at people’s private homes and using law-breaking as a protest tactic.
The current system is working. Farmers are given the freedom to produce food for the rest of the state within certain regulations. A moratorium would merely create more problems for rural communities than it solves.