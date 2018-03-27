A recent column in the Quad-Cities Times, “Are Grassley’s FISA gripes legit,” demonstrated a profound lack of understanding about U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s work to promote national security while protecting Americans’ civil liberties. It also ignored its own news pages to make spurious claims about Sen. Grassley and his oversight work.
Sen. Grassley has maintained a long-standing commitment to provide the intelligence community with the tools necessary to protect our country from terrorists and others who seek to do us harm. And he has done so while guarding the privacy rights of ordinary Americans. His support for the extension of expiring portions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act earlier this year is consistent with that commitment and reflects that balance. In fact, he advocated for additional accountability measures when renewing those surveillance tools.
The government’s use of important tools Congress established to keep us safe must be scrutinized to prevent abuses that threaten the constitutional rights of American citizens. Sen. Grassley has always been an outspoken proponent of holding government officials accountable for their actions. During his 38 years in the Senate, scrupulous government oversight has always been a top priority.
Last week’s column, authored by Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander, echoed unfounded conspiracy theories by those who haven’t even examined the facts of the specific surveillance warrant application in question. Sen. Grassley’s concerns are not with the national security authorities that Congress established, but with the potential abuse of those authorities. The American people deserve to know whether investigators followed their own rules in seeking authority to secretly monitor another American citizen, whether agents appropriately vetted their own witnesses and information used to support that authority; and whether those agents disclosed complete and correct information to a Court when seeking that authority.
If there were political motivations that influenced FBI’s decisions in their investigations, we should know that and root it out. The same is true for the FBI’s investigation into Secretary Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information. Simply put, there is no place for politics in the FBI, and rules need to be followed, especially when Americans’ civil liberties are on the line.
The column’s reckless insinuation that Sen. Grassley’s oversight of this surveillance application has anything to do with the Special Counsel’s ongoing investigation is either based on a sloppy review of the facts or a blatant attempt to mislead readers. Sen. Grassley’s inquiries are explicitly limited to events that occurred before Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to take over the Russian interference investigation. Sen. Grassley has publicly expressed his support for Mueller on many occasions since Mueller’s appointment. Even the Quad Cities Times ran an article the day before the column reiterating this point.
The men and women of our federal law enforcement agencies serve and protect the public with honor. Sen. Grassley recently emphasized that although the acts of a few officials do cause concern and should be closely examined, those acts shouldn’t reflect negatively on the public servants at the Justice Department and FBI who work hard every day to keep us safe deliver justice for all Americans.