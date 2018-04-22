Parkland. Newtown. Orlando. Las Vegas. Columbine. These familiar places are the home to so many, but are now burned into our memory as places of tragic gun violence. Sadly, they aren’t alone. From 2007 to 2016, 2,253 Iowans were killed with a gun, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Gun violence happens right here in our state, it happens far too often, and it’s time for Iowa’s elected officials to put an end to these tragic deaths instead of passing laws that endanger students and families. That’s why so many students have taken action recently, from marches to school walkouts, and sparked a public discussion to keep communities safe.
Working alongside the Center for American Progress, Progress Iowa recently released a report entitled Gun Violence in Iowa: A Cautionary Tale, which details the depth of the problem in our state, as well as potential common sense solutions.
The figures are startling. Every 39 hours, a person is killed with a gun in Iowa. A gun theft occurs every five hours in Iowa, and our state is one of the leading providers of guns used for criminal activity in neighboring states. Most gun deaths are suicides, and firearms are the most common method used to commit suicide in Iowa. Between 2007 to 2016, at least 43 percent of Iowa’s domestic violence gun homicides of women were committed with long guns. And this affects minorities at a much greater rate. African Americans make up 4 percent of the state’s population but account for 31 percent of its gun homicide victims.
Thankfully there are common sense solutions that can be enacted. Private sales of rifles and shotguns don't require a background check. Those are being used in too many domestic violence cases for that to continue. Iowa must close that loophole in our background check system, as we did with permit-to-purchase requirements on handguns. Putting in place a gun violence restraining order would empower families to intervene when someone is is experiencing a temporary period of crisis that could lead to suicidal or violent behavior. Right now, it’s not required for a stolen gun to be reported, all while these stolen guns are being used to commit crimes in our state and others. We should require that lost or stolen guns be reported. Last year, the legislature enacted the controversial 'stand your ground' law that allows people to shoot on sight of they even perceive a threat. That law should be reversed as well, given that one judge ruled this year that it ought to be "void for vagueness."
Finally, we often hear politicians talk about law enforcement and the wonderful work it does. But for some reason, Iowa legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds don't trust our law enforcement, not on the issue of gun safety. Those who voted for a change in conceal carry permits made that very clear, when they took away the authority of sheriffs to make decisions on permits, removing that important local control. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said “there are people out there that I know I am issuing permits to, that the law forces me to, that shouldn’t have a weapon.” And Dubuque County Sheriff Joseph Kennedy said that “every once in a while we get a permit request from a known gang member, but their level of criminality has not reached the point to where they cannot get a permit.” We should put decision making in the hands of local law enforcement and trust them to keep communities safe.
Iowa is not immune to the epidemic of gun violence occurring across the country. It is past time for our elected officials to start making the lives of students and families a greater priority by enacting common sense gun safety laws.