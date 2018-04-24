Important cities, history suggests, flourish along great rivers, lakes and oceanfronts with inspiring landscapes.
Certainly no setting along the Mississippi has proved more inspirational than the St. Louis riverfront with its Gateway Arch. The setting of Davenport's riverfront offers a compelling landscape that rivals all others along this great river.
Once a bustling riverfront stopover for commerce and passenger vessels and trains, Davenport is again being championed as a destination for visitors, young professionals and those wanting to relocate for its high quality of living. It is a long-established center for agriculture, manufacturing, health care, the arts, education, science, engineering and environmental advocacy. Davenport holds a promising future in its outstretched hands.
From high on bluffs overlooking the downtown and the river sweeping views offer an inspiring sight. The Centennial and Government bridges frame the setting and the impressive Davenport Bank and Trust Company Building serves as an iconic landmark. The Hotel Blackhawk, Kahl Building, Leclaire Park, Lock and Dam 15 and Arsenal Island all complement this beautiful river prospect.
A setting like this deserves a long stopover at our riverfront by the overnight river cruise boats and other pleasure craft that have started to arrive and will increase in the years ahead. A suitable and attractive docking facility is needed at the Main Street landing to make Davenport a favored overnight stop for these craft. Getting this done is no easy task as design and construction must meet the requirements of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This takes time and good planning — it is time Davenport gets started with this process.
The Davenport Academy of Sciences, formed in 1867, is now the Putnam Museum, featuring the area's natural history, Native American cultures and the early European settlement of the past 175 years.
Antoine LeClaire, Col. Davenport, chief Blackhawk and Bix Beiderbecke lead a list of great men and women who have made Davenport home. Some of the prominent 19th Century leaders of business and industry found Davenport to be fertile ground for starting and growing important companies. Residents with the names such as Kahl, Adler, Clausen, Bettendorf, French, Figge and Parker are but a few of the men and women that laid the cornerstone for the Davenport we know today.
Today, Davenport and its planned riverfront revitalization offers much promise to all those that live here and visit. It will require innovation, strong leadership and actively involved residents to fulfill the full potential of our riverfront.
Enough can't be said of the importance of creating a vital riverfront and adding to the bikeways and recreational areas in the city and surrounding areas. It's these quality of life amenities along with good public schools, updated infrastructure, and a thriving arts and sports scene that will attract and keep professionals and residents.
The long-awaited Amtrak train service from the Quad-Cities to Chicago will provide area residents and business people convenient access to downtown Chicago, but it will also bring weekend travelers to the area from Chicago. Many of these potential visitors do not own cars making regular train service attractive to them.
Davenport must build on its strengths and showcase its beautiful riverfront. And it must all happen while maintaining a sense of place and unique character that makes us proud to call Davenport home whether we live here or not.