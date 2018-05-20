To hear him talk, you’d think Donald Trump is a true believer when it comes to ethanol, the eco-friendly biofuel usually made from corn.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, he went out of his way to portray himself as an advocate of ethanol. He appeared at a meeting of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, no less, to advocate his support for the ethanol market. “The [Environmental Protection Agency] should ensure that biofuel blend levels match the statutory level set by Congress under the [Renewable Fuel Standard],” he said, underscoring the continued need for the federal mandate, first established in 2005, that forces refiners to blend ethanol into transportation fuel. “Energy independence is a requirement if America is to become great again.”
Trump’s support for ethanol is smart politically, at least in agriculture-dependent Iowa, since 39 percent of the corn in the state goes to create 30 percent of the ethanol made in America. And as president Trump did not back off his support of ethanol, especially when appearing in Iowa, a swing state that voted for him in the general election. Last June, Trump assured an audience in Cedar Rapids that “we’re saving your ethanol industries in the state of Iowa, just like I promised I would do in my campaign.”
One way Trump intended to boost ethanol was by allowing the sale of gasoline with a 15 percent blend of ethanol, known as E-15, to take place year-round. Environmentalists and ethanol producers applauded the idea, which Trump signed off on in a recent meeting with industry leaders in The White House. "President Trump is pleased to announce that a final decision has been made that allows E15 to be sold year-round," a spokesperson said at the time.
With all this hoopla, it sounds like Trump is unwaveringly committed to ethanol. But even as he publicly touts the fuel, his administration is running a bait-and-switch plan that is undermining the ethanol market. The federal law that established the RFS stipulated that a refiner could skirt the law only by receiving a so-called “hardship” waiver, which was designated for smaller refiners using less than 75,000 barrels of crude oil a day. However, under EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, who was seen as being usually friendly to Big Oil when he was Oklahoma’s attorney general, the number of hardship waivers issued by the EPA has jumped dramatically.
Numerous smaller refiners have benefitted from waivers, among them CRV Energy, which is owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, the former advisor to the president who was forced to resign because of conflicts of interest. But several major refiners have been granted waivers as well. Even Exxon Mobile, the largest company in the world, has requested a hardship waiver.
The flurry of waivers became so egregious five Republican senators, among them Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, wrote to the president to complain about the practice. “The EPA is using its small refiner economic ‘hardship’ waiver authority in an unprecedented manner to benefit some of the largest refiners in the nation,” the senators wrote. The five had previously argued the waivers were “effectively gutting” national fuel standards in yet “another backdoor attempt” to kill the ethanol market.
For months now, the scandals surrounding Scott Pruitt have made national headlines: the $50-a-night sweetheart deal on a condo rental in Washington, D.C., the around-the-clock security detail paid for by taxpayers, the meeting with a Catholic Church official accused of child sexual abuse, and on and on — all ignored by Trump because of Pruitt’s “effectiveness” at implementing Trump’s anti-regulatory agenda. But Pruitt’s undermining of the RFS through granting hardship waivers may be among his worst transgressions yet, since it undermines actual government policies meant to reduce the country’s dependence on oil and burn cleaner fuels to slow the pace of climate change.
The next time you hear Trump hyping ethanol, especially when he’s in Iowa, remember his administration is simultaneously undermining the one federal law that has done more than any other to create an ethanol market in the first place.