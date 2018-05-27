Since I've been in Congress, I’ve spent about every weekend walking grocery store aisles and listening to people about what’s on their minds and what they want me to fight for when I get back to Washington.
I’ve heard many answers. But more and more, I hear frustration that Congress is failing everyday people, while the greedy and connected feed at the trough.
As everyday folks pore over bills around the kitchen table, they wonder why their health care costs are going up 20 percent while the former Health secretary spent more than $1 million on taxpayer-funded private jets. They question why their rent is tripling when Housing Secretary Ben Carson spent $31,000 on a dining room table set. And they are left scratching their heads as to why the Treasury Secretary took a military jet with his wife to see a solar eclipse while their own family is left in the dark about their economic future.
They are not sure whether we are still a government of, by and for the people—or if we’re being ruled by fatcats.
For too long, the Washington leadership of Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell has turned a blind eye and remained dead silent on the pay-to-play politics. There is no bigger revolving door in Washington than the Trump International Hotel, located just steps from the Oval office. For $5,500 per night, corporate influence peddlers and foreign dignitaries can stay in the hotel’s Franklin Suite. In our Congressional District, it would take a hardworking family of four a month and a half to earn $5,500.
And you can bet that influence is not being peddled to help you.
Remember how hardworking Americans were promised a plan to bring down drug costs? Instead, 16 of the 20 most-used prescription drugs have soared in price this year. While sick Americans pay more for medicine, Big Pharma lobbied Washington Republicans for a tax bill that led to soaring stock prices and buy backs that benefited their top executives.
Haven’t we had enough?
Enough of these Washington elitists who hold control of the House, the Senate and the White House, turning America into a nation of the rich, by the powerful and for the lobbyist? There’s a swamp all right.
That is why I was proud to announce this past week "A Better Deal for Our Democracy." This is a real plan to toughen and bulletproof our nation’s ethics laws, overhaul our campaign finance system and empower Americans to have their voices heard.
We’ll shut the revolving-door in Washington and curb the over-the-top influence of Washington lobbyists and big-money donors
We’ll fix our broken campaign finance system to combat the influence of big money that prevents hardworking everyday Americans from being heard.
We’ll usher in historic reforms to increase the power of small-dollar donors.
And, we’ll reverse the effects of the Citizens United decision that allows unlimited secret money to influence elections, like the single $25 million check to Speaker Paul Ryan’s Super PAC.
When we commit to a "Better Deal for our Democracy," we can put government back on the side of working people again.