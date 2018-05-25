EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION ONLINE 1 P.M. FRIDAY, PRINT SATURDAY
Boulton’s exit adds more uncertainty to Democratic primary
By Erin Murphy
Lee Des Moines Bureau
There are societal and systemic issues that will and must be discussed after yet another prominent Iowa political figure — the third in just more than two months — was toppled by allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct.
Nate Boulton, one of six Democratic candidates for governor, suspended his campaign this week after multiple women accused him of past incidents of sexual misconduct. The women told their stories to the Des Moines Register.
That follows, painfully close, the resignations of former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix and former Iowa Finance Authority director David Jamison. A video showed Dix, who is married, kissing a lobbyist in a Des Moines bar, and Jamison was fired after charges of multiple counts of sexual harassment.
The #MeToo movement is spreading through Iowa politics like wildfire, and the issue must be confronted and discussed at length in order to ensure a comfortable workplace culture for everyone.
But this is a political column, and there are political ramifications that will come as a result of Boulton dropping out of the race to be Iowa’s next governor.
According to two recent public opinion polls on the Democratic primary, Boulton was the second-most popular choice among the Democratic candidates, trailing only Fred Hubbell.
Boulton was chosen by 20 percent of those who responded to the most recent Iowa Poll, which was published a week ago in the Register. That’s a significant percentage of the electorate, especially in a crowded field where part of the challenge is simply obtaining the requisite 35 percent of the vote in order to secure the nomination on Election Day.
(If no candidate receives 35 percent of the primary vote, the party’s nominee is instead chosen by delegates at the state convention.)
It will be interesting to see how Boulton’s support is dispersed among the other five candidates. Although many, surely, had already cast their ballots. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office said at close of business Wednesday, 13,668 Democratic absentee ballots had been received by county auditors.
For voters who had not yet but planned to vote for Boulton, there is no one obvious landing spot, in particular because of the division of union support in this primary.
Boulton was supported by a number of union groups, including some of the state’s largest, like AFSCME Council 61 and the Federation of Labor AFL-CIO. While that doesn’t mean every member of a union that endorsed Boulton planned to vote for him, it was a signal of support from within the labor community.
Those union supporters did not seem to take a great shining to Hubbell’s campaign. At a state party event early in the primary, union members sitting in a group of Boulton supporters waived spoons when Hubbell was on stage, suggesting a “silver spoon” mocking of Hubbell, who comes from a wealthy Des Moines family of businesspeople.
There also was a hint of a union rivalry between the groups supporting Boulton and SEIU, the union that has backed and been the largest financier of Cathy Glasson’s campaign. Glasson was the third-most popular candidate in the primary polls, although well behind Hubbell and Boulton.
It is difficult to project where Boulton’s supporters will land, making an already fluid primary even more volatile. His exit, just 12 days before Election Day, adds uncertainty for primary voters, 46 percent of whom said in that Iowa Poll that they remained undecided and 75 percent of whom said they could be persuaded to change their vote.
It would seem Boulton’s exit could help boost Hubbell across the finish line. He was chosen by 31 percent of respondents in the Iowa Poll; if that’s accurate, it would not take much of a bump from undecided voters and former Boulton supporters to keep Hubbell in front and get him across the 35-percent threshold.
On the other hand, Boulton’s exit could upend the race if a large share of his supporters flock to just one or two candidates, which would have the dual impact of boosting their support and stunting Hubbell’s ability to surpass 35 percent.
Some Boulton supporters said late this week they know which candidate they’ll vote for instead, and others said they were still in shock over the revelations and had not yet determined the fate of their vote.
“It was easy to get on board with Nate. It’s going to take a while to think it through why I’d want to support anybody else,” Bev Strayhall, a prominent Boulton supporter from Davenport, told the Quad City Times.
Sooner than later, Boulton supporters will have to make that decision. The election is just more than a week away.
And then, Iowa politicians, we need to have a good, long talk about this.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.