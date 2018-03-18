The kids are fine. It's the adults who aren't all right.
Davenport Community School District fumbled through Wednesday's walkout at West High. District officials were clearly uncomfortable Tuesday night with the planned hyper-political anti-gun violence movement that's taken hold in a suddenly "woke" generation, who, like every one before them, have had enough with the ineptitude of the adults who run the country. And passersby to Wednesday's rally couldn't help but flip the bird or make some codgerly quip about how those damned kids don't know bravery because they've never seen combat.
Sorry, sir, military service is not, nor has ever been, the sole yardstick for bravery. Nor can it be in a functioning, civilian-run free society. It's rhetoric best left for autocrats.
Courage comes in many forms in this system. Protesting requires courage. Putting one's name on a call for change requires courage. Running for office requires courage. And all of these are no less foundational to the American system than military service.
But it's this kind of age-old gripe that best represents the crusade to delegitimize the youth uprising that resulted from last month's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. A movement's power is directly proportional to its ability to be heard, often through the media.
West High Principal Jenni Wiepert, however, didn't see her students' sudden interest in social policy as a teaching moment about citizenship. No, for Wiepert, the entire thing was an annoyance. The media, including the Quad-City Times, attends sporting events at West all the time. Reporters are regularly in classrooms writing about various academic programs. And yet, on Wednesday, Wiepert cited some vacuous "district policy" and kicked the press literally to the curb.
Apparently, student civic engagement — the crux of public education — is a public relations fiasco for those running the region's largest public school district. At the very least, district officials didn't dole out punishments for students that walked out.
Make no mistake, the flailing response wasn't isolated to the Davenport school district. Throughout the country, officials struggled with how to respond, a sign of just how toxic this country's gun debate has become. But officials in Moline-Coal Valley School District were a noteworthy exception. They stood up for students' free speech rights and correctly identified the walkout as a teaching moment.
All the eye-rolling, all the hateful comments on social media, all the disdain heaped upon the kids — it's nothing new. For centuries, the "adults" have shaken their collective fist at the generation immediately succeeding them. Then-U.S. Sen. Al Gore made a fool of himself in the U.S. Senate in the 1980s when he tried to blame rock and roll for Gen X's general disaffection. Baby boomers took to the streets in the late 1960s and were met with police batons and President Richard Nixon's utterly destructive War on Drugs. Socrates probably shook his head at whatever fad Plato was into that was sweeping Athens' hip scene. And, now, adults blame video games, music and laundry detergent for their children's supposed failings — none of which with any basis in objective reality.
If America's children are making memes — and yes, that's what they largely are — about poisoning themselves with Tied Pods, if they're listening to dark music, if they're consuming mind-bending drugs, then it's the adult that should do some reflection. None of these are causes of society's ills. On the contrary, they're a direct reflection, symptoms, of festering frustration with an increasingly broken and divisive sociopolitical system.
It's the adults, after all, who elected a president that stokes racial and religious division seemingly every day. It's the adults that wage senseless, costly wars. It's the adults who are incapable of any rational, fact-based debate about gun violence.
The kids are just fine. The adults are the problem. And they always have been.
