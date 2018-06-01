Don't look now but a miracle happened this week in Springfield: Illinois government actually functioned.
It's sad that standard operating procedure in most states — such as passing an on-time budget — is a watershed moment in Illinois. But, considering recent history, the Senate's adoption of a $38.5 billion budget on Wednesday and the House's ratification on Thursday appear downright biblical.
At this time last year, the state was more than 700 days into a damaging budget impasse that was bleeding social services and state institutions alike. But, this year, Illinois enters its new fiscal cycle with an actual budget, one that, thanks to no shortage of gimmicks and risky assumptions, might actually fully fund state government without again boosting taxes. And the whole thing was done with support of both ruling Democrats and minority Republicans.
The four caucuses actually sat down, hammered out a package and pushed it through. For a brief moment, government worked in Illinois, and that, in and of itself, is a small victory.
But don't drop to your knees and reach for the heavens just yet. The spending package must survive Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk, though his veto would substantially damage an already troubled re-election bid. Rauner owns at least some of the last impasse. He'd hold the note on this one, should he pull a fast one at the last minute.
That's not to say there aren't serious issues in Illinois' would-be spending plan. Per usual, powerful special interests wormed their way in and foisted upon taxpayers a few gifts.
Perhaps the most egregious handout in the budget deal does nothing less further divide citizens into first- and second-class citizens, those with exclusive benefits and those without who're simply expected to foot the bill.
The legislation imposes a minimum wage for teachers on school districts throughout the state. And it does so without offering a single penny toward the cause — meaning some districts may have to raise local taxes to cover the unfunded mandate.
A $40,000 minimum salary for teachers by 2022 might sound reasonable in Chicago. Not so much in rural downstate districts, where simply paying the pension costs are already keeping property tax revenues from funding actual programs.
So, yeah, there's no shortage of handouts and elevating some residents above others.
Yet the fact that Illinois, for a few short days, actually worked is still the real story here. In a matter of hours, lawmakers — many no doubt eyeing their own political fortunes — adopted a budget. They called Rauner's bluff and approved a three-day wait on all long-gun purchases. And they even righted a historic wrong and adopted the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which Illinois all but scuttled single-handedly 40 years ago.
That last bit might be a moot point, though, as the deadline for the ERA's ratification among the states ended in the early 1980s. But hey, sometimes it's the thought that counts.
As previously stated, Rauner would be foolhardy to wage a line-item veto war, especially considering the overwhelming bipartisan support the budget received within the General Assembly. He'd be setting himself up for just another GOP mutiny, which, last year, substantially weakened his already shaky political position. Rauner indicated in a statement Thursday afternoon that he intended to "enact" the budget.
Barring a bit of political suicide from Illinois' chief executive, the state enters fiscal year 2018-19 with a budget. It's schools, social service agencies and highway engineers will know that the money exists. Social service programs won't be forced into a round of mid-year closures. Its people can, for the first time in years, have confidence that Illinois will operate in the clunky, inefficient yet functional manner befitting of state government.
