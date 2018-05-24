State Sen. Nate Boulton will not be governor of Iowa in 2019.
Suspend your campaign, senator. It's over.
Until Wednesday afternoon, Boulton was considered one of the top candidates in a six-person field for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Boulton is young and well informed. He's impressive on the stump. He's engaging one-on-one.
And, according to three female accusers who spoke to the Des Moines Register, he has felt entitled to rubbing his erect penis against women and grabbing rear ends at the local pub.
For all his obvious political chops, Boulton cannot overcome the egregious allegations lodged against him. Nor, in his statement released minutes after the Register story was posted online, does he make much of an effort to.
Boulton's response — that he wouldn't challenge the accusations as to avoid "victim blaming" — speaks to a man cornered by a political moment beyond his control.
Boulton's campaign is finished. His political career is on life support, if not already doomed.
After Wednesday, he's lost all credibility on matters involving sexual harassment and misconduct, a defining issue right now. That fact alone would render a Boulton administration incapable of managing with any moral authority the constant trickle of accusations flowing from the halls of government. And his continued candidacy alone would signal to women that the Democratic Party is paying them mere lip service when it touts its commitment to sexual equality.
Boulton's choices are limited after Wednesday. He must admit what he surely already knows and drop his gubernatorial bid. Anything less would leave Iowa Democrats spending the next two weeks debating the finer points of Boulton's unforgivable alleged behavior instead of the issues.
American women are empowered to speak out. They no longer fear financial reprisal. They are, finally, able to hold men to account. It's a reckoning that should have come years ago.
Boulton is the latest casualty in a movement that's far above his pay grade. Frankly, men have been driven out of the U.S. Senate for less than what Boulton's accusers claim.
Boulton's campaign went into rhetorical yoga mode in a futile effort to differentiate the behavior of which Boulton is accused from the mountain of national figures caught up in 2018's defining #MeToo movement. These women were peers, not subordinates, the campaign noted in a release. He held no power over them, it said. He wasn't abusing a lofty position and threatening those who didn't submit with reprisals, it continued.
Assuming that's all true, Boulton allegedly pressed his erect penis against women without their consent. In no instance would such an act be acceptable, regardless of the power dynamics. No doubt, in some corners of Boulton's party, it's considered downright criminal.
There is no way to explain away the acts of which Boulton's accused. Any attempts to salvage his gubernatorial bid in the final two weeks of the race would harm Iowa Democratic Party for months, if not years, to come.
Nate Boulton went from impressive up-and-comer to just another man who treats women like playthings. The latter will never win a governorship in 2018. Nor should he.
