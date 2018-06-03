Democrats might be Paul Ryan's best friend, at least if he has any interest in getting a farm bill done.
That's because the same GOP right-wing that drove the House speaker's predecessor from office has decided to take the farm bill hostage. Members of the fringe House Freedom Caucus won't support the $800 million, five-year agriculture and nutrition legislation unless they get a vote on a hardline immigration bill. To make matters worse, the Freedom Caucus is already responsible for drastic cuts to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a key part of the farm bill that offers urban lawmakers an incentive to support it.
The consistently unreasonable Freedom Caucus, this past month, joined the Democrats, frustrated over proposed work requirements for SNAP, and scuttled the farm bill's initial draft. And its members have said they won't budge unless President Donald Trump gets his wall.
Ryan's entire tenure in the speaker's chair has been one fixated on placating the three-dozen radicals who've seized control of his caucus. And there can be little doubt that the Freedom Caucus's outsized role in internal party politics is hastening Ryan's departure from the House.
Former Speaker John Boehner opted to buy an RV and drink beer than herd these cats. Ryan, too, has opted to walk away rather than continuously attempting to reason with unreasonable people.
The farm bill's failure in the House provides one of the strongest examples in years of just how busted Congress really is. But it doesn't have to be this way.
Believe it or not, there's no shortage of centrists on either side of the aisle. A couple decades ago, it's from these ranks where Ryan would cobble together a bipartisan coalition. But that was before Congress unwisely killed earmarks. It predated hyper-partisan media always on the hunt for red meat for its viewers. It was before super PACs turned wide-swaths of the American electorate into easily corralled one-issue voters.
It's before the art of political deal-making — the crux of a representative system — was scarified at the altar of party politics.
Midwesterner in the Senate have, for weeks, raised alarms about the House's inability to act on the farm bill. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is no bleeding-heart liberal. And he's hitting the panic button as the deadline for the farm bill's passage nears and key provisions, such as crop insurance, hang in the balance. And there's little Grassley and his colleagues can do about it. Like all spending legislation, the farm bill is constitutionally required to start life in the House.
And it's in that House where the ruling party has devolved into factional disputes. It's in that House where the very thought of reaching across the aisle is considered hearsay. It's in that House where a small, unreasonable bloc can hold hostage even the most important legislation in service to its pipe dreams.
Congress has been broken for years. But the farm bill mess brings into stark relief Ryan's inability to lead and his unwillingness to build consensus with Democrats who, by and large, care more about SNAP than farm protections.
There's a pathway toward getting the farm bill done, one that passes through the House Democratic Caucus, where merely ditching the right wing's SNAP requirements would result in substantial support.
Ryan's right-flank is only a roadblock. And that's been true for years.
