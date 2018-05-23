Welcome to the 21st century, Iowa.
It's laughable for any public agency or government to not provide public email addresses to members of its oversight board. Well, everyone point and chuckle at Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.
After all, the ethics board's five members don't have government email addresses, an affront to transparency and access that hit the fan earlier this month.
Feel better? Good. Now, let's get serious.
The facts of the matter are fairly straight forward. Liberal blogger Laura Belin, editor of Bleeding Heartland, sent a freedom of information request seeking communications between ethics board members, including emails. The agency's executive director rightfully honored Belin's request and provided the content of the communications.
All well and good, right? Not quite.
Ethic board Executive Director Megan Tooker redacted board members' email addresses, citing privacy exemptions in state Open Records Law. And that's because Iowa's chief election ethics watchdog parties like it's 1999.
The five members of the ethics board do not have a state email addresses ending in ".gov." Instead, they use their personal email accounts. Tooker correctly concluded the contents of the emails were public since they discussed public business. The actual addresses themselves, however, were not, she ruled. And, this past week, Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) agreed.
So, in short, members of a public governmental body are doing public business via private email. And the ethics boards' sole defense — that the $700 per address annual price tag is too high — is utterly ridiculous. Each new email would cost about 0.1 percent of the ethics board's annual budget.
Good luck to anyone hoping to contact ethics board members with a question or complaint. The best any citizen can do is send an email to a general inbox that's monitored, and presumably culled by staff. The lack of direct access to appointed government officials is an especially troublesome reality in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal at Iowa Finance Authority, where former Director Dave Jamison allegedly verbally abused his staff for years. In that instance, Jamison's accuser could turn only to the governor, who, in the aftermath promised sweeping reform. It's no wonder Jamison's accuser felt compelled to take it all the way to the top in an environment where department heads control access to boards that are supposedly tasked with providing oversight. While IFA does, in fact, provide its members' email addresses, the Jamison incident speaks to a culture of control that silences would-be whistleblowers. Surely, providing public emails all members of oversight bodies, and displaying them prominently, would be part of the solutions to the ills exposed by Jamison's downfall.
It would be easy to vent at IPIB's members, who, ironically, do have state-issued email addresses. Have fun finding them on IPIB's website, though. And it would be equally lazy to grunt in frustration at ethics board officials who redacted the emails in the first place.
But, in all reality, both organizations look to have complied with state law. No, the issue here is one of legislative and executive indifference. Gov. Reynolds could, by our estimation, quickly correct this seemingly small but problematic error and issue a rule requiring issuance of state addresses. And, should she decline, Iowa Legislature should next year should take up legislation to do just that.
All members of Iowa's various boards and commissions should on day one be issued a state email address as a matter of form. And those addressed should be prominently displayed on the body's respective website. Lawmakers tout any number of ways to personally contact them on the Legislature's members page. Most local governments do the same. So, too, do some state agencies, at least those truly interested in providing legitimate public access.
It's a matter of accountability. It's a matter of transparency. It's a matter of making government accessible to its citizens. All of these maxims are worth a measly $3,500 a year from one agency's coffers.
And it's a technical glitch that should be fixed straight away.
