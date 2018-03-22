Gov. Bruce Rauner can't feel good about his long-term political fecundity after Tuesday's primary.
Rauner entered the GOP primary against a right-wing insurgent, state Rep. Jeanne Ives, with all the advantages. He had practically unlimited cash, a war chest largely built with his own fortune. Ives spent most of the cycle battling a severe name recognition deficiency. He was a centrist Republican in a blue state that's in economic free fall after years of near-total Democratic rule.
And yet, on Tuesday, Rauner and his millions squeaked by Ives with just 52 percent of the vote. Democratic nominee JB Pritzker received just 46 percent of the vote in that party's stiff contest and, yet, still received almost as many votes as Rauner and Ives combined.
Rauner is a man without a coalition. He's too middle-of-the-road for a GOP that's being redefined by President Donald Trump's rabid nationalism. Republican state lawmakers not-so-quietly grumble about his lack of leadership on issues ranging from school funding to a two-year budgetary stalemate. They took revenge by issuing key votes that overturned several of Rauner's vetoes. Neo-conservative intelligentsia abandoned him, too, a fact in December highlighted when National Review labeled him "the worst Republican governor." Hardcore social conservatives see him as a turncoat who signed legislation that protected access to abortion and undocumented immigrants.
Illinois' incumbent Republican oozed with desperation when earlier this month he met with the Quad-City Times editorial board.
Rauner is on a political island — at some level a victim of national political upheaval ← and rallying Republicans behind him before November is a monumental task. And, at some level, that's unfortunate. Rauner-type Republicans — from Nelson Rockefeller to Olympia Snowe — are seemingly becoming fewer by the day. Don't forget, Republicans in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District nominated an avowed neo-Nazi on Tuesday night, sending the party's establishment wing into a fit. Meanwhile, an old-school, center-right Republican might be the exact prescription Illinois needs if it's to ever fix its structural budgetary ills.
Voters should grab their barf bags if they were already sick and tired of the advertising onslaught leading up to the primary. Rauner and Prizker are both hugely wealthy. Pritzker poured $70 million of his own cash into defeating two strong Democrats. And now, he's setting his sights on the less-rich Rauner. Illinois' gubernatorial race is destined to be the most costly in history, a poster-child for a broken system of election finance that makes mere observers of middle class and low-income Americans.
But Rauner's undoing won't be solely due to his failings as governor nor his opponents' billions, should he fall in November. Rauner has a credibility problem. And that, above all, is where the incumbent Republican must shift his focus. Rauner treats House Speaker Michael Madigan like a comic book villain. He associates anyone and everyone who opposes him to Boss Madigan. Even Ives — who sits on the far end of the political spectrum from Madigan — was targeted as one of the speaker's pawns.
That last example, all on its own, damaged Rauner's credibility. It was a laughable lie from a mainline Republican who, above all else, should be dealing in cold hard facts.
Rauner's pitch should also adjust, should he intend to live for another term. There's a better chance China pays off Illinois' debts than Republicans seize either legislative chamber. Rauner knows this. And so, at present, the best he has to offer are promises that he'll block things, such as tax increases.
Rauner's campaign lacks vision. It lacks purpose. It lacks a unifying message outside of the vilification of his opposition. In that way, Rauner isn't unlike the president whose name he doesn't utter.
And that is a sure-fire way to keep Illinois Republicans home on Nov. 6.
