Don't buy the hype. Iowa's GOP-run Legislature is ramming through a cynical attempt at silencing Scott County's urban voters, who just so happen to vote Democrat.
That's the reality of House File 2372, which would overhaul how Iowa's 10 largest counties — and only those counties — elect county supervisors.
Gerrymandering is rampant, squeal sponsors of the bill that would require any county with more than 60,000 residents to elect supervisors by district. It's a curious allegation to level at Scott County, though, which elects its supervisors in an at-large election.
Frankly, there is no gerrymandering in Scott County. Nor can there be, under the long established system. Funny thing is, this bill would actually create the conditions necessary for the creation of skewed districts wholly designed to protect incumbents.
Look beyond the pretext and the real motivation of HF 2372, which this past week passed through Iowa House and now sits in the Senate, becomes exceedingly clear. Six of the 10 targeted counties — including Polk, Linn and Johnson — voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. All 10 include an urban center that's more favorable to Democrats than the state's rural expanses. Iowa's 89 other counties, Republican strongholds, they just so happen to go untouched.
But rural voters are too often ignored in big counties, proponents say. This would give them a voice, they plead. In the case of Scott County, that claim is total and complete rubbish. Scott County Board of Supervisors universally touts at least one "rural" member. While not the case everywhere, Scott County's elections aren't dominated by one or two haughty neighborhoods that pump out candidates. And, by law and policy, Scott County Supervisors of late have been particularly keen to rural needs, especially farmland preservation.
This bill is solely about expanding Republican power in unfriendly territory. It's about neutralizing those pesky liberal professors in Johnson County. It's payback for urbanites in Des Moines who demanded drinking water not infected by farm waste. It's another salvo in Iowa's festering culture war pitting struggling rural towns and growing cities. And, like the Electoral College, it's another attempt at favoring acreage over actual voters.
An estimated 172,000 people live in Scott County, according to the most recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of those, about 144,000 — a whopping 84 percent — live in Davenport, Bettendorf or Eldridge. It's these voters who would ultimately have their political power diluted should the Senate approve HF 2372 and Gov. Kim Reynolds sign it.
HF 2372 is an attack on home rule mounted by members of a party that claim to believe in local control. Any lawmaker who supports this legislation forfeits the ability to pretend otherwise. It's a master class in partisan self-service under the guise of election fairness. It's a power grab, plain and simple.
And it's an odd one, too. Farmers are a huge component of Iowa. They represent one-third of the state's economy. They define how Iowa is viewed throughout the country. But it's downright dishonest to argue that they're under-represented in the halls of power. Iowa Farm Bureau wields massive influence over a countless number of state lawmakers and can unilaterally decide if legislation lives or dies. It was true for the recent school equity bill. It's been true when anyone brings up water quality.
Iowa Senate should come to its senses and kill this blatant attempt at railroading voters just because they happen to live in a city.
It's voters, not vast expanses of acreage, that should matter in elections. Unfortunately, too many Republicans in Iowa's Legislature believe otherwise.
