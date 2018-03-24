Thumbs up to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst for righteous frustration that so-called "dreamers" aren't included in a congressional deal to fund the government.
Ernst this blasted the exclusion of protections for undocumented immigrants brought into the U.S. as children from the $1.3 trillion omnibus bill. The Obama-era protection, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), isn't or shouldn't it be as controversial as it once was, she rightly said.
It's more likely that the gripes about DACA were more about tearing down the then-Democratic president instead actual policy concerns. But President Donald Trump axed the protections for 800,000 dreamers and weaponized it in an effort to bully Congress into a border wall that's widely panned by immigration experts and budget hawks alike.
Like it or not, the U.S. made a promise to almost 1 million people, who, in return, came out of the shadows. Deportation of dreamers would be unjust, economically unwise and an exercise in bad faith.
Thumbs down to Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker for attacking a Realtor's First Amendment rights for little more than expressing a professional opinion.
Parker filed a complaint against Realtor Ryan Latko, after Latko answered a question on Facebook about whether someone should purchase commercial property in Moline or Rock Island. Moline is a superior market "all day," Latko wrote, adding Rock Island isn't heading in a "good direction."
Parker accused him of "red-lining," a Jim Crow era tactic aimed at segregating blacks from white communities and confining them to poor neighborhoods.
Illinois' REALTORS grievance committee rightly tossed Parker's ridiculous attempt to silence someone's right to free speech.
Parker's claim was complete and utter nonsense. Latko's opinion is no doubt founded in some economic realities that do dictate the real estate market. Moline benefits from substantially more sales tax revenue than Rock Island, thanks to the slew of retail chains within its boundaries. Rock Island officials couldn't land a Walmart.
Parker's error wasn't in standing up for his community. That's precisely his job. And it's true that commercial development in Rock Island is precisely what it needs. But silencing sensible, reasonable analysis is not helpful. In fact, it's counter-productive.
An uncomfortable sigh to Bettendorf Police Department, which on Thursday sent officers to assist an immigration enforcement raid.
One man was taken into custody during the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a construction site. Yeah, we get it. Laws should be enforced.
But in notifying Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington, ICE put local police in a tough spot amid a national yelling match over local enforcement's role in such things.
Important and necessary community relationships are damaged when local police partake in immigration enforcement cases. Further, immigration is a federal issue and local tax dollars are better spent elsewhere, a position reiterated several times by Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.
The phrase "slippery slope" is tired and flippant. And yet, it best sums up our concerns with Thursday's events.
