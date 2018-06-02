Thumbs up to Quad-City Unity Pride Week, the first of its kind in the region.
Less than a decade ago, states were ramming through gay marriage bans. Just recently, gay Americans were shamed and targeted by state-sponsored regulations designed to segregate them from society.
Over the past few years, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that, without question, gay marriage falls under the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause. And pop culture has, in a very real sense, torn down the false and dehumanizing tropes that, for generations, made gay Americans out to be morally and mentally broken threats.
Dissenters said the sky would fall if gay marriage become common place. Guess what? It hasn't. Now, a group of people are living their lives in the open, free from those who thinks government's role includes regulating hearts and bedrooms.
Festivals such as this week's Unity Pride week have been a long time coming. And the struggle isn't over for the LGBTQ community seeking true equality.
But boy, have we ever come a long way. That fact alone merits celebration.
Thumbs down to Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson and state Rep. Tony McCombie who opposed the state's long-awaited ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).
Throughout the 1970s and '80s, Illinois played a leading role in blocking the adoption of the constitutional amendment that would guarantee equal rights for women. This week, the state finally righted that wrong, though the practical implications are unclear, since the Congressional deadline was more than 30 years ago.
But, still, Illinois' ratification this week of the ERA was a watershed moment, and a declarative statement that one's reproductive organs do not dictate their access to society. Don't tell that to the Illinois Quad-Cities' two GOP lawmakers, though — Anderson nor McCombie. In April, Anderson was just one of 12 members in the Senate to oppose the ERA. On Wednesday, McCombie joined 44 others in the House.
But the opposition rightly failed and Illinois took a step toward righting a historic wrong. Too bad neither Anderson nor McCombie dared take part in it.
Thumbs down to more tariffs that serve only to weaken American alliances.
This week, President Donald Trump decided to take a shot at Canada and Mexico by imposing stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum. Both military and economic partners promised retribution.
And Trump's move came while he's cozying up to despots and dictators throughout the world.
Trump seems to enjoy bullying fellow representative governments. Only autocracies seem to get his respect. It's a frightening reality when the president of the United States is the subject.
