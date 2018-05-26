Thumbs up to Rock Island County GOP Chairman Drue Mielke, for seeking the end of Glen Evans' campaign for the Illinois House.
The Republican Evans would have Democratic Rep. Mike Halpin in November should he remain on the ballot.
But Mielke and several party officials this week sought the suspension of Evans' campaign after a background check uncovered a raft of charges related to domestic violence stretching back decades. While most were dropped, an Indiana judge issued a warrant for Evans arrest after he failed to appear for a probation hearing. In 2009, Evans' wife filed an emergency order of protection.
Evans' history is clearly problematic, if not troubling. Mielke was right to try to expunge him.
Thumbs down to Mothership Springfield, which always thinks it knows better than local governments.
Illinois this past week announced the creation of two "opportunity zones" in Rock Island. More than 300 were designated statewide, opening up potential for federal and state support for private investment.
But Rock Island's new zones weren't in the blighted post-industrial areas city officials have worked for years to rehabilitate. Nope, in all its wisdom, Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration instead selected two neighborhoods that are largely residential.
Gee, thanks.
Thumbs up to Ryan Mosley and John Dawson, who kept hockey in the Quad-Cities.
The two local hockey fans and business owners were announced this week as co-owners of a Southern Professional Hockey League franchise operating out of TaxSlayer Center. The move follows the demise earlier this year of the Quad-City Mallards of the East Coast Hockey League.
Minor league sports are among several metrics against which mid-markets like ours are judged. Hockey's continued presence — even if at a lower standard of play — is most welcome.
