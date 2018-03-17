Thumbs up to Joe Taylor and Tara Barney, two economic leaders who left posts in the Quad-Cities under potentially less-than-ideal circumstances.
Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau announced announced CEO Taylor's retirement earlier this month. But only after an hour-long executive session, after which, members were tight lipped. That very same week, Davenport City officials rolled out a slew of new expectations for tracking how public funding is spent, a laudable goal on its own.
Barny last year left her leadership post atop Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce under similarly cloaked circumstances. She's since landed a job in Indiana and her replacement, Paul Rumler, returning to his roots after a stint in Michigan. Rumler is an excellent choice.
Taylor and Barney were stalwart advocates for the region regardless of the infighting that may have resulted in their departures. And that alone merits recognition.
Thumbs down to Iowa lawmakers, who seem intent on reneging on a promise made five years ago to make local governments whole after a massive property tax cut.
Again facing another round of mid-cycle budget cuts, lawmakers are discussing axing property tax back fill. That would equate to a $2 million hit for Davenport alone and would almost assuredly mean fewer services at the county and city levels.
And we thought those tax cuts were supposed to lead to incredible economic growth that would, eventually, pay for itself. Yeah. It didn't happen and local governments get the shaft because of it.
Thumbs up to Missouri Valley Conference and its women's basketball tournament held at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Conference officials have already exercised the first of two one-year options, so Hoops in the Heartland will remain through 2019.
It's a great tournament and we're hopeful that the conference and local officials can come to another long-term agreement that will keep it a Quad-Cities event for years to come.
