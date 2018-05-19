Thumbs up to Davenport Community School District for, finally, this week have a tough conversation about race.
The racial disparities between students placed in special education and punished with suspension is no longer deniable. The statistics, cited by Iowa Department of Education in a recent audit, are jaw dropping. And, for years, the district and its school board failed the grapple with the gravity of the injustice.
At a special meeting this past week, several School Board members demanded answers. They didn't always get complete ones. But they did receive an admission that, in some cases, young black males in particular appear targeted for the most severe punishments due to implicit bias.
The admission alone is newsworthy. And it's the first step toward righting historic injustice.
Thumbs down to President Donald Trump's absurd trade war, which is having real effects on soybean farmers in Illinois and Iowa.
China's purchase of Russian soybeans tripled over the past 12 months, Bloomberg reported. There's no doubt that Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum fueled the uptick.
Illinois is the nation's top soybean producer. Iowa ranks No. 2. Ane, until now, the U.S. had been China's top soybean exporter.
While farmers in Iowa and Illinois get shafted, China and Russia form even deeper ties.
Making Russia Great Again. #MRGA
Thumbs up to Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and the Emma Goldman Clinic of Iowa City to filing a legal challenge to Iowa's unconstitutional fetal "heartbeat" bill.
The legislation, set to become law on July 1, has no single legal precedent from recent decades supporting it. In the long run, it would make abortions more dangerous and, overall, further damage access to reproductive health care for thousands of women in Iowa.
If lawmakers are so set on reducing abortion rates, perhaps they should invest in what works, such as making contraception access easy and affordable. The fetal heartbeat law runs counter to that goal.
